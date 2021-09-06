Rihanna’s symbolic political commitment

Berlin – Nothing is more important in the pop business than being in control of your own image. Hardly anyone has proven better than the pop icon Madonna how to win this early and keep it for decades. The singer Rihanna, born in Barbados in 1988, is now proving to be their docile students. It is only superficially about advertising an underwear collection by her label Savage X-Fenty, for which Rihanna herself poses lightly dressed in boxer shorts in lilac-colored satin. The photo immediately became a viral hit, the media world, in which one counts clicks, does not turn down such a tempting offer to attract attention.









Behind the advertising message of the photo of the 32-year-old singer there are other levels of meaning against a religious and political background. Rihanna’s revealing demeanor includes a necklace with the amulet of a Hindu deity who promptly evoked the protest of the Hindu nationalist party BJP, which ruled India.