Resulting in death: Kendall Jenner was a witness in a car accident

Kendall Jenner (25) and Devin Booker (24) have certainly imagined their trip to Mississippi differently. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star and basketball player witnessed a car accident in Biloxi, Mississippi, Saturday after a relaxing morning together. When numerous cars jammed on the highway, the two got out of their car to see what happened. A truck driver had a fatal accident.

On pictures that The Sun present, holds up Kendall shocked hand over mouth. A truck driver apparently lost control of his vehicle and fell off the Biloxi Bay Bridge into the nearby water. According to police reports, the unidentified body of a man was said to have been pulled out of the water just a few hours later. The passenger of the truck was admitted to the nearest hospital with minor injuries. Kendall and Devin were not involved in the accident. Nevertheless, they were visibly shocked by the sight of the accident site.

Just a week before the accident, the beauty and her boyfriend were spotted on vacation in Italy together. It seems to have sparked properly between them. An insider revealed HollywoodLife: “They have a tremendous bond and get along really well.

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker, 2021

Kendall Jenner, model

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker, 2021



