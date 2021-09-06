Reese Witherspoon: Sad news

Love crisis at Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood, most recently she celebrated great success in the drama series “The Morning Show” at the side of Jennifer Aniston and has won several awards in the last few decades, including one Oscar, clear away.

In her private life, however, according to the US media, things should be less rosy. As reported by the “Star” magazine, among other things, the marriage of Reese Witherspoon and her second husband Jim Toth is said to be in a crisis. The reason: Almost a year ago, the 50-year-old gave up his job as an artist agent to join the streaming provider “Quibi” – but the project failed after only seven months.

“The sparks are gone”: threatening a divorce?

That cost Toth a lot of money and also establishes the marriage to Reese Witherspoon – the couple is married since 2011 – before a great challenge. As an insider is said to have revealed to the magazine, things are currently worse for the couple than ever before. The two would try as little time as possible to spend together:

He still means something to her, but the sparks are gone

If Jim Toth’s marriage really breaks up, Reese Witherspoon will be the one second marriagethat fails – and would also cost the 44-year-old a fortune, because the sought-after Hollywood actress is said to earn significantly more than her husband.

For the children together, it is to be hoped that the two will pull themselves together again. The couple have son Tennessee, 8, and Reese brought daughter Ava, 21, and son Deacon, 17, into the relationship from his marriage to Ryan Phillippe.