Red Notice: This is the first trailer for the Netflix movie starring The Rock and Ryan Reynolds

Red Notice, an action comedy starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, will be available on Netflix November 12th. Now the streaming service has released the first trailer for the film.

That’s what the Netflix movie with The Rock and Ryan Reynolds is all about

Not even the Louvre or the Vatican museums are safe from “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot), the most wanted art thief in the world; in order to finally arrest them, Interpol issued a so-called “Red Notice”, an international arrest warrant, and used FBI profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) on them. In the course of the persecution, however, he finds himself in the middle of a daring raid and is forced to ally himself with Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) – also one of the greatest art thieves of all time.

What we can expect from “Red Notice”

The first trailer promises an action-packed chase around the globe, which will lead the trio from the dance floor, to prison, into the jungle and has lots of funny dialogues ready. (Also Read: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Reveals Why He Doesn’t Have Six Packs)

Anyone who follows the main cast on Instagram also already knows that the three action stars apparently got along wonderfully during the shoot. According to the trailer, fans can look forward to the eloquent exchange of blows between Reynolds and Johnson and the sparkling sparks between Gadot and Johnson.

These are the stars of “Red Notice”

In addition to Gadot, Reynolds and Johnson (who co-produced the film), Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous are also part of the top-class cast. It was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (“Central Intelligence”, “Skyscraper”), who also wrote the script for the action comedy.

The real stars, Gadot wrote on Instagram after filming was over, were the crew members. In order to make the film possible under pandemic conditions, they would have made great sacrifices.









“We had to be isolated around the clock and were only allowed to go to and from the set. The crew had to be separated from their families for several months and worked their asses so that we could all make the best possible film and still keep everyone safe at the same time. “

When will the film be shown?

“Red Notice” starts on November 12, 2021 worldwide exclusively on Netflix.

Gal Gadot plays the incredible art thief “The Bishop”. Frank Masi / NETFLIX

