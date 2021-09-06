Rare: Will Smith posts photo with twin siblings!

Will Smith (52) is usually open and honest online. Most recently, he even unabashedly posted a photo of his untrained body and admitted that he was currently in the worst shape of his life. What his followers hardly get to see, on the other hand, is the family of origin of the Hollywood star. But now the actor gave a rare insight: For his siblings’ birthday, he shared a picture!

Via Instagram the 52-year-old posted the rare snapshot. Can be seen on it Wills with family members. Two of them, the twins Ellen and Harry, celebrated their special day on Wednesday, which the Men in Black star also let his community know. “My little siblings are turning 50 today! Damn it”he wrote about the recording and marked the two birthday children with arrows.

But of course a social media post wasn’t the only thing the actor gave his siblings. Ellen shared both flowers and a cake on her profile, and tagged her older brother. Harry, on the other hand, celebrated on a yacht in Dubai and thanked him: “A little surprise boat trip for the 50th birthday! Thank you Want for this wonderful excursion and for always being there when I need you most. “









