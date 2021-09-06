Monday, September 6, 2021
HomeNewsRare: Will Smith posts photo with twin siblings!
News

Rare: Will Smith posts photo with twin siblings!

By Sonia Gupta
0
56




Will Smith (52) is usually open and honest online. Most recently, he even unabashedly posted a photo of his untrained body and admitted that he was currently in the worst shape of his life. What his followers hardly get to see, on the other hand, is the family of origin of the Hollywood star. But now the actor gave a rare insight: For his siblings’ birthday, he shared a picture!

Via Instagram the 52-year-old posted the rare snapshot. Can be seen on it Wills with family members. Two of them, the twins Ellen and Harry, celebrated their special day on Wednesday, which the Men in Black star also let his community know. “My little siblings are turning 50 today! Damn it”he wrote about the recording and marked the two birthday children with arrows.

But of course a social media post wasn’t the only thing the actor gave his siblings. Ellen shared both flowers and a cake on her profile, and tagged her older brother. Harry, on the other hand, celebrated on a yacht in Dubai and thanked him: “A little surprise boat trip for the 50th birthday! Thank you Want for this wonderful excursion and for always being there when I need you most. “




Will Smith, actor
Will Smith, actor
Will Smith, actor


Previous articleCardi B paid a million for the «WAP» music video
Next articlePixels 2: A sequel with Adam Sandler is so likely
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv