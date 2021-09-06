Rare: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden spotted together

Where are Cameron Diaz (47) and her husband Benji Madden (41)? This question is often asked by the celebrity dream couple. After their wedding in 2015, the two withdrew from the public eye and focused on family planning. At the end of last year they had their first child together, a girl named Raddix Madden, on the world. Now there is another sign of life from the two of them: They were spotted shopping.

During their short trip to the supermarket, the new parents wore the People Magazine Latex gloves to protect yourself from infection in the current situation. The actress and the musician were out and about in a relaxed leisure look, consisting of black hoodies and jeans. Only the bare essentials were in the shopping cart – no hamster purchases. After they had quickly stowed their groceries away, the two of them are likely to go home to their little daughter immediately Raddix broken up.

Radixx is her parents’ pride and joy. The couple initially kept their birth a secret. Only posted at the beginning of the year Cameron the good news Instagram. “Happy New Year from the Maddens. We are so happy to start the new decade with wonderful news: Our daughter Raddix Madden was born. She took our hearts by storm “, was the sweet statement.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz in Los Angeles, June 2016

AZ-Daddy-Juliano / X17online.com Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden in April 2018

Instagram / benjaminmadden Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz, August 2015



