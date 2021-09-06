Natalie Portman rediscovered her “joy” in make-up in lockdown

Did you know already… Daisy Edgar-Jones: ‘Marianne and I have similar make-up tastes’

Natalie Portman revealed that she was able to rediscover her love of makeup in the coronavirus lockdown.

The Miss Dior Perfume Ambassador has admitted that she never felt “special or luxurious” putting makeup on, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, she has now loved putting on her own makeup to to give yourself a “pleasure”.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Portman said, “I think because I always had makeup to do for work, it never felt special or luxurious to me – it always felt like work. So in my own life it wasn’t as fun as it is for my friends. It was wonderful using makeup to give myself pleasure because I wasn’t going anywhere so it was never about pleasing anyone but myself and that’s such a healthy attitude when it comes to makeup goes.” The actress also enjoyed the chance to choose her own beauty products that matched her own identity. Natalie added, “That was a really nice change. I asked myself, ‘What’s my perfume? What is my lipstick How do I feel most like myself? ‘Because it wasn’t about someone else’s impression, just my own. “

