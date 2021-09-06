Natalie Portman rediscovered her “joy” in make-up in lockdown

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Portman said, “I think because I always had makeup to do for work, it never felt special or luxurious to me – it always felt like work. In So in my own life it wasn’t as fun as it is for my friends. It was wonderful using makeup to please myself because I wasn’t going anywhere so it was never about others besides pleasing myself and that’s such a healthy attitude when it comes to makeup. ” The actress also enjoyed the chance to choose her own beauty products that matched her own identity. Natalie added, “That was a really nice change. I was like, ‘What’s my perfume? What’s my lipstick? What makes me feel most like me?’ Because it wasn’t about someone else’s impression, it was just for my own. “