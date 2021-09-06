Natalie Portman rediscovered her “joy” in make-up in lockdown

RTL.de>feeds>
September 06, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. clock
Natalie Portman revealed that she was able to rediscover her love of makeup in the coronavirus lockdown.
The Miss Dior Perfume Ambassador has admitted that she never felt “special or luxurious” putting makeup on, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, she has now loved putting on her own makeup to to give yourself a “pleasure”.
In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Portman said, “I think because I always had makeup to do for work, it never felt special or luxurious to me – it always felt like work. In So in my own life it wasn’t as fun as it is for my friends. It was wonderful using makeup to please myself because I wasn’t going anywhere so it was never about others besides pleasing myself and that’s such a healthy attitude when it comes to makeup. ” The actress also enjoyed the chance to choose her own beauty products that matched her own identity. Natalie added, “That was a really nice change. I was like, ‘What’s my perfume? What’s my lipstick? What makes me feel most like me?’ Because it wasn’t about someone else’s impression, it was just for my own. “
BANG Showbiz