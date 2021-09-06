Music legend offends Ariana Grande | BRAVO

Ariana Grande: New album in October

Ariana Grande is one of the most sought-after musicians of our time. The singer is not only extremely popular with her fans and just cracked that as the first woman and as the second person at all 200 million followers mark on Instagram, the 27-year-old is also very popular with her colleagues. Many wish Ariana as a duo partner, only in this year did she bring songs with her Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga out, both of which ended up at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. And everything indicates that on their new album, which will appear in October, Features with BTS-Star Jungkook and The Weekend are.

Ariana Grande: Swipe from Chaka Khan

A music legend would not like to sing with the “Thank U, Next” interpreter: Chaka Khan! In an interview with “VladTV” the 67-year-old even shared nasty against her colleague. When asked if she would work with Ari, poisoned khan: “F ** k her!” Ariana may be “in order”She then rowed back, but she would never take on a duet with her. “She is also good on her own. She don’t need me Besides, I don’t want to sing with another woman “, clarified the ten-time Grammy winner.









Ariana Grande & Chaka Khan: Joint song for “Charlie’s Angels”

The ironic: Chaka Khan already has a song together Ariana released. “Nobody” appeared on the soundtrack of the new edition of “Charlie’s Angels” last year. But even there the musician was not exactly enthusiastic about the collaboration. “That won’t change the world, okay ?!” she commented gruffly on a demand from “Variety” at the time. So she definitely doesn’t seem to be a fan of the 27-year-olds …

