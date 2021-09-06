Missing tattoo: Britney Spears reacts to topless picture

Britney Spears (39) has to justify herself online again. The pop singer’s social media posts keep her fans busy. In the past, they interpreted calls for help hidden in the choice of color in their outfits or in the position of their eyelashes. The followers even go so far that they believe that Britneys Instagram-Account is not managed by herself at all. A photo in which she presents herself shirtless from behind therefore recently invited speculation – but it did Britney personally clarify now emphatically!

What was the problem? The textile-free back of the “Stronger” interpreter is actually decorated with a tattoo. But there was nothing to be seen in the snapshot. The fans therefore suspected that not in the picture at all Britney you can see. on Instagram the pop princess is now clearing up these rumors: “Okay, so: I retouched the tattoo on my neck because I wanted to see what I would look like without it.”

The blonde makes it clear: “And yes, I prefer it that way. So while you guys talk behind my back, go ahead and kiss my a ****, hater!” In addition, she shares a picture with exactly this label. Britney seems to be less involved at this moment in the fact that her fans may only mean it well and are therefore worried about her and her account.

Instagram / britneyspears Britney Spears in July 2021

Britney Spears at the GLAAD Media Awards

Britney Spears, 2018

