Monday, September 6, 2021
HomeNewsMissing tattoo: Britney Spears reacts to topless picture
News

Missing tattoo: Britney Spears reacts to topless picture

By Arjun Sethi
0
45




Britney Spears (39) has to justify herself online again. The pop singer’s social media posts keep her fans busy. In the past, they interpreted calls for help hidden in the choice of color in their outfits or in the position of their eyelashes. The followers even go so far that they believe that Britneys Instagram-Account is not managed by herself at all. A photo in which she presents herself shirtless from behind therefore recently invited speculation – but it did Britney personally clarify now emphatically!

What was the problem? The textile-free back of the “Stronger” interpreter is actually decorated with a tattoo. But there was nothing to be seen in the snapshot. The fans therefore suspected that not in the picture at all Britney you can see. on Instagram the pop princess is now clearing up these rumors: “Okay, so: I retouched the tattoo on my neck because I wanted to see what I would look like without it.”

The blonde makes it clear: “And yes, I prefer it that way. So while you guys talk behind my back, go ahead and kiss my a ****, hater!” In addition, she shares a picture with exactly this label. Britney seems to be less involved at this moment in the fact that her fans may only mean it well and are therefore worried about her and her account.

Britney Spears in July 2021

Instagram / britneyspears

Britney Spears in July 2021
Britney Spears at the GLAAD Media Awards
Britney Spears, 2018


Previous articleFor his 18th birthday: Mark Wahlberg shares a photo of his daughter
Next articleShe used to love this royal
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv