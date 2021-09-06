Michael Keaton finally returns as Batman!

The shooting of the superhero film The Flash has only just begun, as director Andy Muschietti (Mama, Es) announced on Instagram, when we received more good news from the set: Michael Keaton’s appearance as Batman, who due to concerns of the actor, joined Infecting the work with cast and crew with Covid when it was unsafe to act, was confirmed by his agency ICM Partners to TheWrap. This means that two versions of the Dark Knight now appear side by side in The Flash. Ben Affleck, who played the character in Batman V Superman, Justice League and Suicide Squad, will also appear in the film.

So it can be assumed that we will have to deal with multiple universes and / or time travel in The Flash. This would by no means be new territory for the superhero. Already in Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League, Barry Allen, the real name of the hero, reversed the flow of time. He was also seen at the end of the film in a parallel universe in which Batman and the Joker team up against an evil Superman.

It seems like the Flash movie will at least partially build on the established continuity of the DC movie universe, but it was announced beforehand that the story will steer the franchise in a completely new direction. In addition to The Flash, DC is also currently working on a fully independent Batman film starring Robert Pattinson, sequels to Shazam, Wonder Woman and Aquaman, and a Black Adam film with The Rock. An adaptation of the New Gods comic books by filmmaker Ava DuVernay and author Tom King was canceled, as was the Aquaman spin-off The Trench by producer James Wan.

