Merkel: That’s why Billie Eilish looks like the young Federal Chancellor

By Arjun Sethi
Internet phenomenon: does Angela Merkel look like Billie Eilish?

What you need to know about Billie Eilish

Probably the youngest mega-star in American pop history is called Billie Eillish. Her song appeared in a Netflix series at the age of 15. Today the 18-year-old is world famous and especially the young “Generation Z” is enthusiastic about her. With a sad, almost whispering voice, she conquered the world.

A curious comparison is currently circulating on the Internet. Users see similarities between Angela Merkel and Billie Eilish – rightly?

Berlin. One is one of the world’s biggest pop stars, the other has been in charge of Germany and the world for 16 years. But Chancellor Angela Merkel and musician Billie Eilish not only have impressive careers in common. They also look very much like a Internet phenomenon shows.

There are especially photos of the young ones Merkel, the users on the website Reddit and the short message service Twitter got them to be with the 21 year old Eilish to compare.


Merkel and Eilish: The similarity can be seen in the smile

Which is quickly noticeable in the pictures. The similarity is particularly evident because the now 66-year-old and Eilish are sometimes the same Habitus share – apart from the diamond, of course. Both Merkel and Eilish are not known to smile a lot in public. But with the friendly waving to the fans, of course, both of them are full professionals enough to lift the corners of their mouths at least a little. At the latest when the Chancellor and the musicians smile mischievously, it will similarity of the two clearly.




But not just the positive ones Facial expressions share Merkel and Eilish. In any case, they are not very good at hiding the fact that the two of them are sometimes annoyed by the limelight or certain questions.


Otherwise, the chancellor and singer probably have little in common. While Merkel revealed at a panel discussion in 2019 that she tends to make the sounds more classic when cooking music listens, Eilish names the US rapper Tyler the Creator as one of her greatest influences. Her musical talent brought Eilish a record deal with a major label at the age of 14. Merkel, on the other hand, tended to spend her time on family vacations in when she was 14 Czech Republic and was interested in the political optimism in Prague in 1968.

