MCU star Chris Pratt is planning the action comedy “Saigon Bodyguards” · KINO.de

There was a time when Chris Pratt wasn’t known as an action hero, but as a comedian. With appearances in series like “Parks and Recreation” as well as comedies like “The Perfect Ex” and “Almost Married” hardly anyone could have imagined him as a later action star. Then came Kathryn Bigelow’s thriller “Zero Dark Thirty” and with the film a well-trained Pratt. As a dinosaur tamer in the “Jurassic World” series, alleged leader of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and with appearances in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”, the 41-year-old was finally able to establish himself in the action sky.

And Pratt definitely has no plans to leave the genre to others in the near future. On the contrary: why not combine both genres? As in the upcoming action comedy “Saigon bodyguards“. As Deadline reports, Universal Pictures wants to tackle the remake of the Vietnamese original together with Joe and Anthony Russo as producers. The fraternal duo (“Avengers: Endgame”) is currently one of the most influential filmmakers in Hollywood and has their fingers in numerous action films. In addition to the sequels to his hit series, Pratt will also appear in the sci-fi action film “The Tomorrow War” and the comic book adaptation “Cowboy Ninja Viking”.









“Saigon Bodyguard”: Buddy action with Chris Pratt and Wu Jing

In the original, the plot revolves around two friends and bodyguards, one of whom is a little poorly well-off and chaotic, the other down-to-earth and reliable, who hardly have time to find a corporate heir who has been kidnapped right under their noses.

The Chinese martial arts superstar Wu Jing will act as Pratt’s partner in crime. Connoisseurs will certainly remember his breathtaking close combat duel against Donnie Yen in “Kill Zone SPL”. In 2017 he landed the most successful Chinese film to date with “Wolf Warrior 2”, which grossed over 870 million US dollars in China alone.

The script was penned by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, but the director’s position is still vacant. So it will be interesting to see who will be hired. It is not yet known when filming will start and when “Saigon Bodyguards” will start in the cinemas.

