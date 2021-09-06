Hollywood news in GALA ticker: Matthew McConaughey jokes about “sexual tension” between ex-Hollywood dream couple +++ Lily James and Armie Hammer: Does his wife confirm the affair rumors here? +++ Jennifer Lawrence talks about her failed wedding planning

October 30, 2020



Matthew McConaughey: “Sexual Tension” Between Jennifer Anistons and Brad Pitt?



Does Matthew McConaughey, 50, know anything more? In September, the Hollywood star and other fellow actors took part in the online reading of the hit comedy “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” from 1982. He claims to have noticed an unusual tingling sensation between the ex-married couple Jennifer Aniston, 51, and Brad Pitt, 56, as he now answered the curious question of a fan during his appearance on the American talk show “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen “jokingly revealed.

“Could you feel the sexual tension between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt,” asks the young lady. Matthew bursts into a hearty laugh: “Could I feel the heat through the screen? It was so tangible, so tangible,” the 50-year-old fools around, probably remembering a very lively scene between the former couple when Jennifer in her role as “Linda” wants to seduce the character of Pitt as “Brad Hamilton”. “Hi Brad, do you know how cute I always thought you were?” explains Aniston’s “Linda” in the live reading, and goes on Whole: “I think you’re sexy. Are you coming to me? “She purrs.

But this scene doesn’t seem quite so impressive to the assembled cast and McConaughey at that moment. “I didn’t notice until later. That was a big topic, the scene, the two of them. I actually didn’t notice anything above the screen. But at least it was a huge topic the next day. ”

October 29, 2020



Is that how Elizabeth Chambers confirms Armie Hammer and Lily James affair rumors?



After Lily James, 31, was recently caught smooching the forgiven Dominic West, 51, speculation arose that the actress had also had an affair with her co-star Armie Hammer, 34. The spicy thing about it: Armie was also taken at the time it is supposed to have happened. Lily is said to have sent messages to Armie under the code name Adeline. But what is it about the rumors? Armie’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers, 38, now appears to be confirming the rumors!

US celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, 42, sarcastically picked up the affair rumors in an Instagram post: “Oh my God, did Lily James destroy Armie Hammer’s marriage too?” In addition to numerous likes, a person’s heart is particularly noticeable: Elizabeth Chambers liked the post! Is she confirming what her husband, from whom she has since separated, is being accused?

Jennifer Lawrence talks about her wedding



In hindsight, you’re always smarter. Jennifer Lawrence, 30, said yes to gallery owner Cooke Maroney in October 2019 and is now speaking in a rare private interview about the supposedly most beautiful day of her life. In the coastal town of Newport she embarked in the marital harbor, but not everything went as the “Panem” star might have imagined beforehand. A great hen party is part of a perfect wedding, but in retrospect, J.Law was not quite as happy with this party. “I had a big slumber party in my apartment,” said the Oscar winner on the podcast “Absolutely Not” and went on to say that she regretted it today: “But I want to say that I regret it, not a big one [Party] “But as a well-known party crush, the actress found a good solution to save the evening – she went with her girls to a friend’s party.” I went to her hen party and finally sold it as my own – typical Zodiac sign Leo, “joked Jennifer Lawrence, who got her money’s worth in the end.” It was the funniest weekend of my entire life. I had a lot of fun. “And that’s what ultimately counts.

October 27, 2020



Jennifer Garner, 48, puts an end to the rumors of a possible pregnancy. A video published on her Instagram account showing her in a striped T-shirt and dungarees on her family’s farm in Oklahoma recently sparked again speculation: is she expecting another child? The actress herself has a more than clear answer to this.

“I’m 48, have three healthy children, and I’m not pregnant – and never will be again. So we can bury that,” said Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, 48, in the comments below the post her figure and explains: “Did I gain weight during Covid-19? Possible. But that’s another story.” She gives her comment a series of food emojis.





Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were a couple from 2005 to 2018. Their marriage gave birth to the three children Violet, 14, Seraphina, eleven, and Samuel, eight.

October 26, 2020



Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz buy luxury villa in Beverly Hills



Benji Madden, 41, and Cameron Diaz, 48, are moving with their daughter Raddix, ten months old. The small family seems to need more space and, according to “PageSix”, has bought a new luxury house in the celebrity district of Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. The new dream villa is said to have cost a whopping 14.7 million dollars (the equivalent of approx. 12.5 million euros) and has seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms on around 860 square meters. There is also a separate guest house on the approximately 7,000 square meter property. So they will soon be neighbors of stars like Vin Diesel, 53, John Mayer, 43, and Kate Upton, 28.

The couple previously lived with their ten-month-old daughter in a house in the hills above Beverly Hills, not far from their new home. In the gated community they lived next door to Adele, 32, Jennifer Lawrence, 30, and Katy Perry, 36, who will soon be moving into a new home in Montecito. Cameron Diaz also owns a house above the Sunset Strip in LA and an apartment worth around eight million euros in New York.

