Monday, September 6, 2021
HomeNewsMatt Damon: When the film premiered in Cannes, tears came to him
News

Matt Damon: When the film premiered in Cannes, tears came to him

By Sonia Gupta
0
68




Matt Damon
Emotional appearance in Cannes

Matt Damon and Camille Cottin

Matt Damon and Camille Cottin

© Starface / imago images

Matt Damon presented the thriller “Stillwater” in Cannes on Thursday. After the premiere, the main actor was moved to tears because of one thing in particular.

Out of competition, the thriller “Stillwater” with Matt Damon, 50, was shown at the 74th Cannes International Film Festival on July 8th. In it, Damon plays an American father who wants to stand by his daughter who has been accused of murder in Marseille. After the premiere, the film was honored with a five-minute standing ovation, which visibly moved the main actor.

Matt Damon: emotional moment during film premiere

As “Variety” reports, the actor is said to have come to tears. Director Tom McCarthy, 55, (“Spotlight”) also gave an emotional speech: “I am overwhelmed by being here, I was so influenced by the cinema of this country and Europe,” said McCarthy. “It’s so inspiring to show a film to this amazing audience in this iconic hall.” Damon and McCarthy appeared on the red carpet with the main cast of the film, which includes Camille Cottin, 42, and Abigail Breslin, 25, among others.




Au revoir Cannes!

Those were the most beautiful looks at the film festival

74 images

Cannes Film Festival: starting signal for more normalcy

For the film world, the Cannes Film Festival, which traditionally takes place in May and this time from July 6th to 17th, 2021, marks a return to business as usual. The cinemas should be fully occupied again, the stars should be allowed to float over the red carpet as usual. Nevertheless, there are safety measures: every two days visitors, if they are not fully vaccinated, have to provide evidence of a current test.

Source used: variety.com

CodeList

#Subjects


Previous articleUncomfortable breakup with Kris Humphries
Next articleBitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. on Monday | 09/06/21
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv