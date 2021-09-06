Matt Damon: When the film premiered in Cannes, tears came to him

Matt Damon presented the thriller “Stillwater” in Cannes on Thursday. After the premiere, the main actor was moved to tears because of one thing in particular.

Out of competition, the thriller “Stillwater” with Matt Damon, 50, was shown at the 74th Cannes International Film Festival on July 8th. In it, Damon plays an American father who wants to stand by his daughter who has been accused of murder in Marseille. After the premiere, the film was honored with a five-minute standing ovation, which visibly moved the main actor.

Matt Damon: emotional moment during film premiere



As “Variety” reports, the actor is said to have come to tears. Director Tom McCarthy, 55, (“Spotlight”) also gave an emotional speech: “I am overwhelmed by being here, I was so influenced by the cinema of this country and Europe,” said McCarthy. “It’s so inspiring to show a film to this amazing audience in this iconic hall.” Damon and McCarthy appeared on the red carpet with the main cast of the film, which includes Camille Cottin, 42, and Abigail Breslin, 25, among others.









Cannes Film Festival: starting signal for more normalcy



For the film world, the Cannes Film Festival, which traditionally takes place in May and this time from July 6th to 17th, 2021, marks a return to business as usual. The cinemas should be fully occupied again, the stars should be allowed to float over the red carpet as usual. Nevertheless, there are safety measures: every two days visitors, if they are not fully vaccinated, have to provide evidence of a current test.

Source used: variety.com

