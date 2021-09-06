“Mad Max”: Chris Hemsworth reveals details about the prequel of the action hit

Three years before “Blade Runner”, Australia had painted a bleak picture of the future for the world with “Mad Max”. The action film with Mel Gibson made film history not only on the continent in 1979 and shaped generations of viewers – including Chris Hemsworth. “Like most Australians, I grew up watching films,” he said on April 19, 2021 at a press conference on his new “Furiosa” project. In it, “Mad Max” director George Miller tells the story behind the reboot of “Mad Max: Fury Road”. As befits its standing, the prequel is said to be the most expensive film ever shot in Australia. (Also Read: These 13 Movies About The End Of The World You Should See)

“Mad Max”: Prequel with Chris Hemsworth

The state and federal governments have invested a lot of money in bringing the prestigious project to New South Wales. The shooting of the “Mad Max” story is funded by the state alone, according to “Variety” with a three-digit million amount. But the investment should pay off. The film alone creates 850 jobs on site, said the Prime Minister of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, of the press conference with Hemsworth.









The Hollywood star thanked those involved for making the “Mad Max” prequel possible in his home country. “I will put my heart, soul, blood, sweat and tears into the film,” he promised. There was also a like on Instagram from “Wonder Woman” Gal Gadot.

“Mad Max” movie: These stars are there

At the press conference, Hemsworth said it was a great honor to be part of the project. The role is the biggest “pinch me” moment in his career so far, said the “Thor” actor. However, he is not in the center of the prequel, as the title suggests. “Furiosa” tells the story of the action heroine of the same name, who was played by Charlize Theron in “Mad Max: Fury Road”. The younger version of the fighter is played by “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy. She had already been able to gather action experience in “X-Men: New Mutants”. (Also interesting: “Thor 4” – photos from the set indicate a funny star spectacle)

It is not yet known what role Hemsworth will play. The original protagonist “Mad” Max Rockatansky is said to return to the screen in the form of Tom Hardy in two more films. The shooting of the prehistory of “Mad Max” will start in June 2021 according to the current planning status. The film release is not planned until 2023.