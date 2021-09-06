“La La Land” November 6th Celebrity Birthday: Emma Stone

Berlin (dpa) – The chemistry is right for them: Emma Stone has already stood in front of the camera with Ryan Gosling three times. After “Crazy, Stupid, Love” and “Gangster Squad”, the two triumphed above all with the musical film “La La Land”. The film won a sensational six Academy Awards in 2017, one of which went to the lead actress Emma Stone, the greatest success of her still young career to date. Today the American celebrates her 31st birthday.

After the Oscar success, Emma Stone didn’t rest on her laurels, but instead shot the unconventional costume drama “The Favorite” with the Greek independent director Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Lobster”), which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival was awarded. In the film, the director tells of the life of the British Queen Anne (Olivia Coleman won an Oscar for the role) in the early 18th century. Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz play two ladies-in-waiting who vie for the Queen’s love.









Emma Stone became known with the lead role in the school comedic satire “Einfach zu haben” (2010). Since then she has shot smaller productions, but has also worked in blockbusters such as “Birdman”, “The Amazing Spider-Man” or the tennis drama “Battle of the Sexes”, in which she played the athlete and women’s rights activist Billie Jean King. For Woody Allen, she starred alongside Joaquin Phoenix in “Magic in the Moonlight” and the campus drama “Irrational Man”.