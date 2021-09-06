Kylie Jenner spent months trying to get pregnant with baby # 2

RTL.de>entertainment>
August 26, 2021 – 10:32 am clock
“Almost a year”
They are said to have tried desperately for months – but baby number two took some time: Kylie Jenner (24) and Travis Scott (30) have apparently been working on a sibling for little Stormi for a long time. Kylie had a plan.
Kylie’s time management
Growing up with a sibling? Necessarily! It was apparently clear to Kylie Jenner that Stormi should not be an only child. “They tried to get pregnant for months … in the hope that there would be no big difference in age between three-year-old Stormi and a sibling,” according to Us Weekly.
Kendall as inspiration
“Kylie didn’t want a big age difference because she herself is technically close to her sister Kendall – she wanted that for Stormi too,” an insider continued. Kylie and Kendall are separated by only one year of age. Stormi with her three years will be only a little older than her little sibling.
A big family
As early as 2018, Kylie revealed on Snapchat that she wanted to have a big family: “Do I want another child? I want another child – the only question is when. At this moment I am not ready and I do not yet know when I will I’m ready. But yes, if I am, I’d like to share it with you guys “.
Today, three years later, fans are (still) waiting in vain for an official statement about baby number two. (mwa)