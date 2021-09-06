Katy Perry: My daughter is the greatest gift of my life – entertainment

Katy Perry does not lose her courage even in the crisis. Photo: imago images / APress





2020 is a crazy year – also for new mom Katy Perry. In an interview, she reveals how she manages to look confidently into the future, even in times of Corona, and to remain open to the new.

During the pandemic, Katy Perry (36) not only gives birth to her daughter Daisy Dove, but also releases her new album “Smile” that same week. The American works hard for her success. She is currently part of the Coca-Cola campaign “Open to the New” and gives us courage in times of crisis with her hit remix “Resilient”. And that is very credible, after all, as a superstar and new mother, she knows all too well about resilience. In an interview, she reveals how she manages to keep the balance between being a mother and her work as an artist – and still having time for her fiancé Orlando Bloom (43) and Pudel Nugget.

With your song “Resilient” you address people as a community and give hope. How important was this positive message to you?

Katy Perry: We need dreams to get up every morning and move on. Everyone had to restructure and organize themselves in the pandemic. It’s challenging in a different way for everyone. We lack the ability to satisfy very simple, basic human needs and we look for things on which we can lean. I always believe and hope, love and light never go out of style – they are all the rage right now.

What is the meaning of your song “Resilient” for you personally?

Perry: We’re looking for our ability to be resilient right now, aren’t we? I recorded the song before the pandemic, maybe because I thought I needed it right now. When Coca-Cola asked me if I would work with them and contribute the song to their campaign, I was delighted and thought, “Great! The more people hear this positive message, the better.” We all need more love in our lives now and I love being the sender of this message. I think there is no other way of dealing with our current situation. I have a newborn baby, so I just have to stay optimistic, otherwise I’ll just sleep and cry and sleep and cry and sleep and cry (laughs).









As a singer and especially now as a new mother, you have to be particularly resilient. How does it feel to be a mom to you?

Perry: I’m glad I didn’t decide to be a mother until I was ready for it. I climbed the mountain – my career – before, enjoyed the view and then decided to fly to this new place, motherhood. And that’s the most rewarding job you will ever do in your life. You have to work very hard because it’s not an easy job, it’s a full time job. Now I’m trying to find the right balance. It feels like all the love I ever lost has returned to me. Motherhood is like any of its clichés and much more – that’s why we all choose it. You may think that all of these things will please you: the fame, the money, and so on. But the love of your children is the real source of happiness.







How does motherhood affect your music career? Will she continue to inspire you?

Perry: Love has always inspired me – whether it’s lost love or an excess of love. The love for my daughter is love on a whole new level. It gives me wings and symbolizes an important moment in my life. And yes, it already inspires me. I have so many ideas. But currently I just want to focus on being a good, present mother and finding the balance. I have a great partner and a lot of support. I am so grateful for that. My daughter is the greatest gift I have ever received in my life. And I know that in the future I will definitely sing about this love.

The quarantine pandemic has put psychological stress on many people around the world. How was that for you?

Perry: I meditated a lot more. I started transcendental meditation ten years ago and it changed my life. The simple things also help: go for a walk, run barefoot outside, ground yourself. I know it sounds very hippie-like, but I think we’re all a bit off balance at the moment and spend a lot of time on smartphones and the like, because that’s how we work. But we have to find our balance, so my fiancé Orlando and I meditate every morning. So we all find ourselves again by taking care of ourselves. I know I sound like a grandma, but grandmas are always right.

What advice would you give to your fans who will have to stay at home due to the lockdown?

Perry: I would say listen inside. If things don’t make you happy, ask yourself why, and then look for other avenues. And sometimes you just have to talk to a friend. I think what really helped me was being honest. With my partner – to warn him when I’m not having such a great day and not to think that he can read my mind. You have to ask for what you need. And you have to find a tool to help you. For me this is meditation.

Christmas is just around the corner. How are you going to spend the festival this year?

Perry: There’s a lot of crazy stuff going on right now, so Christmas isn’t about a lot of gifts, it’s not about material things. For me it’s about gratitude. I think everyone realizes that you can’t buy what you need. For me my family is my happiness. And to be honest, my dog ​​(Nugget) also means happiness to me (laughs). Plus a roof over your head, food and just waking up every morning. It’s a blessing.