July 6th: Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent and Co .: These world stars are celebrating their birthday today!

Stars like Sylvester Stallone, ex-Bundesliga professional Zé Roberto, rapper 50 Cent and ex-US President George W. Bush have their birthday on July 6th.

Berlin – What do stars like “Rambo” Sylvester Stallone (75), ex-Bundesliga professional Zé Roberto (47) and rapper 50 Cent (46) have in common? Exactly, they all have plenty of six pack abs and biceps. And: Your birthday is on July 6th. But that’s not all. Ex-US President George W. Bush (75) and many other well-known faces are also celebrating their special day today. Who is still allowed to blow out candles on the cake today?

75 years of pure muscle mass. Sylvester Stallone is celebrating his birthday today. © – / Imagespace via ZUMA Wire / dpa

He is a role model for several generations: Sylvester Stallone. He was born on July 6, 1946, the son of an Italian immigrant and a French woman in New York City. Sylvester Enzio Stallone, as his real name is called, finally achieved his acting breakthrough with the boxer drama Rocky Balboa. 75 years later he is probably one of the most famous faces in Hollywood. The 43rd President of the United States of America: George W. Bush will also be 75 years old. From 2001 to 2009 he was the political head of the country across the pond. As the son of Barbara († 92) and George HW Bush († 94, 41st US President), he was born into a very influential family. From around the world

Another extremely prominent American celebrates his birthday: Rapper 50 Cent.

Not just George W. Bush: These stars are also celebrating their birthdays

Ex-US President George W. Bush will also be 75. © Seth Wenig / AP / dpa

Curtis James Jackson III was an integral part of the international music charts for years. Especially in the early to mid-2000s, he was behind the microphone and also in front of the camera as an actor at the peak of his work.





Today he is 46 years old. On the other hand, the Australian actor Geoffrey Rush, who is best known for his role as “Captain Hector Barbossa” in “Pirates of the Caribbean”, will be 70. From around the world

To celebrate big birthdays, however, you don't just have to look over the pond.

Zé Roberto is actually already 47, Bernhard Schlink is still “the reader” at 77

The “reader” writer Bernhard Schlink is celebrating his 77th birthday. © Annette Riedl / dpa

The lawyer and writer Bernhard Schlink (77) is also celebrating his birthday on Tuesday. His novel “The Reader” made him a world-famous man. This international bestseller earned the SPD member the Hans Fallada Prize as well as the WELT Literature Prize. Well-known athletes were also born on July 6th: The former German beach volleyball player Julius Brink (39) and the former Bundesliga professional from Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Hamburger SV and FC Bayern Munich Zé Roberto (47) should be mentioned. The latter still impresses with an incredibly well-trained body. Good genes, but above all a healthy and sporty lifestyle, make José Roberto da Silva Júnior almost a phenomenon.

Roger Cicero, Nancy Reagan, Bill Haley: These deceased stars would have their birthday today

Jazz musician Roger Cicero († 45) would have turned 51 today. © picture alliance / Daniel Reinhardt / dpa

In addition, there are well-known faces who would celebrate their birthday today, but unfortunately are no longer with us. Mention should be made of the German pop and jazz musician Roger Cicero († 45), who died of a cerebral infarction on March 24, 2016. His music moved not only jazz fans in this country. Today he would have been 51 years old. Actress Nancy Reagan († 94) and rock’n’roll musician Bill Haley († 55) would also have an anniversary.

