Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in Watergate Series

The Watergate scandal rocked the United States in the 1970s. A planned series about the events is top-class.

Los Angeles (AP) – Oscar winners Julia Roberts (53) and Sean Penn (60) take the lead roles in a TV series about the Watergate scandal, which brought down then US President Richard Nixon in 1974.

The US pay broadcaster Starz announced the project on Monday on Twitter and linked a report from the industry portal “Deadline.com”. Accordingly, Matt Ross (51, “Captain Fantastic – Once Wilderness and Back”) takes over the direction. Filming is scheduled to begin this spring.

The template is the “Slow Burn” podcast about various characters who were involved in the scandal in the 1970s. Penn plays former Attorney General and close Nixon confidante John Mitchell. Roberts mimes his wife Martha Mitchell, who chatted publicly about illegal activities in the White House and thereby made herself unpopular in government circles.




Armie Hammer and Joel Edgerton, who were temporarily on board for the project, are no longer involved. The roles of Nixon’s legal advisor, John Dean, and Gordon Liddy, who broke into the 1972 election headquarters of the Democrats at the Watergate Hotel and installed wiretapping systems, have yet to be cast. Nixon, who initially denied his knowledge, resigned in 1974 in the wake of the scandal.

