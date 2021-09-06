Johnny Depp presents “kidnapped” film about murdered US rappers in Deauville – News Augsburg, Allgäu and Ulm

Johnny Depp on the red carpet in DeauvilleImage: AFP / LOIC VENANCE

After three years of “kidnapping” the film “City of Lies”, Hollywood star Johnny Depp has now presented it at the American Film Festival in Deauville, France. “I am very proud of this film, which was kidnapped for three years,” said the US actor in French at the screening on Sunday. “The film was dead for three years. We found it again.” Before that, there had been massive problems getting the film into theaters.









The crime film revolves around the investigation into the murders of US rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious BIG, who were shot a few months in a row in the 1990s. Inspector Russell Poole, played by Johnny Depp, returns to the case around 20 years after the murders. Using a mixture of fiction and archival footage, the film shows a botched investigation by the Los Angeles police force – riddled with corruption and infiltrated by gangs. In both cases, the perpetrators have never been identified.

The prestigious American Film Festival in Deauville runs until September 12th. The film “City of Lies” ran out of competition.

© 2021 AFP