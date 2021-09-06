Johnny Depp presents a “kidnapped” film about murdered US rappers in Deauville

The crime film revolves around the investigation into the murders of US rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious BIG, who were shot a few months in a row in the 1990s. Inspector Russell Poole, played by Johnny Depp, returns to the case around 20 years after the murders. Using a mixture of fiction and archival footage, the film shows a botched investigation by the Los Angeles police force – riddled with corruption and infiltrated by gangs. In both cases, the perpetrators have never been identified.