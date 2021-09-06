Joe Mangianello + Sofia Vergara: His romantic wedding anniversary gift

Joe Manganiello + Sofia Vergara
His romantic gift for the wedding anniversary
Oh, that’s cute! The actor Joe Manganiello gives his wife Sofia Vergara something very special for their first wedding anniversary
The first wedding anniversary – a special date for married couples. The stars also come up with something beautiful on the occasion of this holiday. Like Joe Manganiello, 40, who gave his Sofia Vergara something very personal for their first wedding anniversary.
Joe Manganiello writes a 40-page love letter
But anyone who thinks now that the “Magic Mike” actor has rushed into expenses for the wedding anniversary present is wrong. Joe makes his Sofia, 44, happy with a love letter. And he can be seen: The declaration of love is 40 pages long!
“It was about our very first meeting and how it has developed,” the actor told British Cosmopolitan. So he doesn’t just dedicate a few lines to his wife, but an entire book.
I flew to New Orleans to do it.
The history of their relationship couldn’t be nicer: “I was on a press tour when I found out that Sofia was single. I got her number from Jesse Tyler Ferguson and I am flew to New Orleans to take them out“, enthused the 40-year-old. The courtship for Sofia showed success: The couple married on November 22, 2015 after almost one and a half years of relationship.
Your very own wedding album
