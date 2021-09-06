Jennifer Lawrence: Why she can find happiness with this man

by Jessica Kohlmeier



Jennifer Lawrence is engaged! GALA says why it can work with this man

The official confirmation of their spokesman would not have needed it at all. When Jennifer Lawrence, 28, was strolling through New York these days with Cooke Maroney, 34, the giant lump on her left ring finger sparkled with the neon lighting.

Jennifer Lawrence + Cooke Maroney: A strong team



The couple came from a dinner at the French eatery “Raoul’s”. “It was really a huge rock,” a restaurant visitor later told pagesix.com. “They obviously had something to celebrate. And although they sat a little apart, the guests noticed. There was a lot of whispering.” In love, engaged and soon to be married? The Oscar winner and the manager of an art gallery are in a hurry. They have only been together since June. Party girl Laura Simpson, 30, introduced them to each other. Their young love already passed the acid test in September: At the premiere of the period film “The Favorite” in New York, the two met two ex-friends of Jennifer, actor Nicholas Hoult, 29, and director Darren Aronofsky, 50. No problem . Jennifer and Cooke were already a strong team.

The newly engaged couple had a similar childhood



One reason for this is that they are so similar. Cooke Maroney grew up on a farm in the US state of Vermont among dogs, chickens and cows, Jennifer Lawrence on the prairie of Kentucky. Both of them don’t like the hustle and bustle and avoid big events whenever possible. “Cooke prefers to have a glass with friends,” says those around him. “But he never exaggerates.” Jennifer Lawrence celebrates a little harder. About a party at the Kardashians, she said: “After five martinis, I ended up naked in the closet.” Cooke Maroney has always dealt with celebrities through his job. In the “Gladstone 64” gallery on the Upper East Side, for example, he exhibited works by Carroll Dunham, 69, the father of actress Lena Dunham, 32, and by Matthew Barney, 51, the ex of singer Björk, 53 .









“I really want to become a mother”



Jennifer Lawrence now seems to have the man by her side she has always dreamed of. “If I find the right one, with whom I want to spend the rest of my life and who will be the father of my children, then I won’t screw it up either!” She once told Vogue. “I really want to be a mother.” At this pace, the chances are good that it will soon be the case.

