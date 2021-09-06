Jack Nicholson’s grandson: does Bella Hadid have a new one?

Model Bella Hadid should be back in firm hands. At least that is what the American tabloids claim. Your new chosen one is not (yet) a Hollywood star himself, but his grandfather is.

Like grandpa, like grandson? The now 83-year-old Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson has literally cultivated a reputation as a womanizer. And Duke Nicholson, the son of Jack Nicholson’s daughter Jennifer and currently in his early 20s, is increasingly following in the footsteps of his world-famous grandfather, both professionally and privately.

The chosen one?





(Photo: imago images / MediaPunch)

As “Page Six”, the gossip page of the “New York Post”, claims to have found out, the young actor has been dating the 24-year-old model Bella Hadid for at least a month. Hadid also spent her birthday on October 9th with Duke Nicholson before she and her best friends took a private jet to an island, it is said. However, the two have not yet been spotted together, the report is based on information from a confidante of the alleged couple.

Professionally, Duke Nicholson made his acting debut last year. He got a small role in Jordan Peele’s horror flick “We”. He can also be seen on the album cover of Lana Del Rey’s record “Norman Fucking Rockwell”, which was released in the same year. In the film “Dreamland”, which is in post-production and has not yet started, he works alongside Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly.