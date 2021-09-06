Monday, September 6, 2021
HomeNewsItaly's Nicolò Zaniolo - A striker from the gossip column
News

Italy’s Nicolò Zaniolo – A striker from the gossip column

By Sonia Gupta
0
43




A striker from the gossip column

Nicolò Zaniolo is considered an epochal talent. His injury history moved the football country. His Instagram appearances oscillate between darling and bad boy.

Oliver Meiler

Oliver Meiler

Nicolò Zaniolo can finally celebrate again.

Nicolò Zaniolo can finally celebrate again.




Photo: Maurizio Brambatti (EPA / Keystone)

The bright spot lasted only briefly, maybe two seconds, a zoom of the television camera on a man in the stands of the long dilapidated, but listed Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence. In the tired World Cup qualifier of the Italians, after all Europe’s reigning champions, against the weak and persistent Bulgaria, RAI Uno brought Nicolò Zaniolo, 22, the mask right under his nose in a particularly boring phase. As if one wanted to sweeten the audience’s hopes for the future.

He is also called “l’uomo in più”, the man who makes the difference. The cherry on the cake. Zaniolo is considered an epochal talent. If he hadn’t had so much heartbreaking bad luck with injuries in his still very young career, in Europe, besides Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, his name would be well remembered by now. At least that’s what they find in Italy, in Rome anyway, where he plays for AS on a daily basis. Zaniolo was called up for the first time after the second cruciate ligament tear against Bulgaria. On Sunday against Switzerland in Basel, he should then also be used.


Previous articleJason Momoa presents his new “Aquaman” suit
Next articleIs the DOGE ready for a 30 percent rally? From Investing.com
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv