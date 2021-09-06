Is the XRP course exploding now? From Investing.com

3/3



Investing.com – Two things come with the currently together: on the one hand, the XRP has resolved a symmetrical triangle upwards (neckline at 1.23 dollars), and on the other hand, the moving average lines we observed on a daily basis point all along the line to the north – and that at a time when rehearsing a breakout over the $ 50,000 mark.

The completed consolidation formation opens up a medium-term price potential of up to 30 percent to around 1.60 dollars.

However, one important prerequisite is still missing for the leap into happiness: a spurt above the high of August 18 at 1.34 dollars. If the XRP course succeeds in rising above this hurdle, this will give the starting signal for a movement in the overarching trend direction that has been established since mid-July.

The horizontal resistance at $ 1.48 is an important milestone on the way towards the Ripple price target.

From an intermarket point of view, XRP investors should also keep an eye on them. If the XRP succeeds in surpassing the 0.000037 mark in the long term, a multi-year bottoming out would be complete. In this environment, a continuation of the upward trend in the Ripple price would be likely.

Note: This article does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any asset. Nor does it purport to predict the development of the XRP price. It is only a subsequent comment on the XRP development, the Ripple investors about the latest crypto news and the technical starting position of the should inform.