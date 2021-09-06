“I love you guys!”: 250 million follow Kim Kardashian

If it were only up to Instagram, the members of the Kardashian clan were among the most influential people in the world. When it comes to the number of followers, at least hardly anyone can fool them. Kim Kardashian is now celebrating a new personal peak.

It was once set out to destroy the Internet. She hasn’t succeeded to this day, but Kim Kardashian is now celebrating at least a personal record on Instagram. The reality TV star has recently been followed by more than 250 million subscribers.

The 40-year-old celebrated this with a post. “I love you guys!” Writes Kardashian and adds heart-shaped emojis to her message. She also published two cute snapshots.

“250 million kisses”

“I wanted to post this picture because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies, my life would be complete,” she explains about the photos. It shows her daughter Chicago with her little cousins ​​Stormi and True. Kim Kardashian linked their mothers in the first picture: Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. The three girls are hugging each other in the pictures and exchanging kisses.









Under the headline “Break the internet”, “Paper” magazine published footage of Kim Kardashian’s famous downside in 2014. Back then, Kim Kardashian was still the undisputed star of her family clan. In fact, she has now been overtaken by her younger half-sister in terms of the number of Instagram followers: Kylie Jenner even has 263 million subscribers.

Nobody tops Cristiano Ronaldo

Khloé Kardashian, on the other hand, has “only” 180 million followers. The fourth in the league, model Kendall Jenner, is still ahead of her older sister with 186 million. Kourtney Kardashian, on the other hand, has to be content with 140 million followers.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo holds the lonely Instagram record. 337 million people follow his career on Instagram. He is followed by actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (266 million) and singer Ariana Grande (264 million).

In addition to daughter Chicago, Kim Kardashian also has daughter North and sons Saint and Psalm. The businesswoman officially filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Kanye West, in February. The two married in 2014.