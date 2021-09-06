Hugh Jackman: The actor mourns his father

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Hugh Jackman has lost his father +++ Nicole Kidman talks about her unfulfilled desire to have children.

September 06, 2021



Hugh Jackman: His father died



Sad news from Hugh Jackman, 52: The Hollywood star’s father died on Sunday, September 5th, 2021. The actor announces this via Instagram. “In the early morning hours of Father’s Day (AU), my father passed away peacefully. And although I am very sad, I am filled with gratitude and love”, so the moving lines of the 52-year-old. He continues: “My father was, in one word, extraordinary. He dedicated his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray that he is now at peace with God.”

Nicole Kidman: She would have liked to have 10 children



There is one thing that Nicole Kidman, 54, regrets most in her life: that she no longer has children. In an interview with “Marie Claire”, the actress reveals why fate denied her this wish: In her twenties, Nicole suffered an ectopic pregnancy and a miscarriage. Then she and her then-husband Tom Cruise, 59, adopted their daughter Isabella, 28, and son Connor, 26.

The Oscar winner speaks openly about this experience: “From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies. And we lost a baby early, so that was really very traumatic.” In her second marriage to Keith Urban, 53, Nicole finally gave birth to two children. Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith, 10, should then have many biological siblings – but unfortunately she was left with no choice, according to the 54-year-old. “I would have liked to have had 10 children,” admits Nicole honestly. In the meantime, she has been able to make peace with the fact that things turned out differently in the end – taking care of her many nieces and nephews, helping her to deal with the situation.

