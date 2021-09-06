He accuses her of lying: Weinstein shoots Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and the former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein have not been friends for a long time. Now the actress reveals to have been molested by the convicted sex offender many years ago. From prison he accuses her of lying for promotional purposes.

According to her own statement, superstar Angelina Jolie is one of the numerous victims of the convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein. In a new interview with The Guardian, Jolie told of an incident early in her career in which she had to “escape” Weinstein.

The answer from the spokesman for the fallen film mogul was not long in coming. In a statement that the US website “TMZ” has, Jolie is accused of lying – to sell her new book. According to TMZ, it literally states: “For me it is very clear that this should serve to boost sales of Angie’s book. There was neither an assault nor an attempt at assault. This is outrageously wrong and clickbait advertising. You are Angelina Jolie. I am sure that every man and woman in the world is interested in you. “









Jolie advertises book

In the interview last Saturday, Jolie advertises, among other things, her new book “Know Your Rights”, which also addresses the Weinstein incident. As a 21-year-old Jolie was part of the cast of the comedy “Live and Love in LA”, which was produced by Weinstein. The attack is said to have taken place there.

Many years later there was also an argument with her ex-husband Brad Pitt over Weinstein. Despite the experiences of his fiancée at the time, he is said to have spoken out in favor of Weinstein as a producer for his film “Killing Them Softly” (2012). “We argued about that,” said Jolie. “Of course that hurt.”

Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March 2020, is currently indicted in Los Angeles in other cases and most recently failed with motions to discontinue the lawsuit. The responsible judge denied that a woman’s complaints about forced oral sex with Weinstein in a hotel room had expired in 2004 and 2005.