Monday, September 6, 2021
Harvey Weinstein: He accuses Angelina Jolie of lying

By Arjun Sethi
Harvey Weinstein
He accuses Angelina Jolie of lying

Angelina Jolie is also said to have been attacked as a young woman by Harvey Weinstein.

© lev radin / Shutterstock.com / Vivienne Vincent / Landmark Media / ImageCollect.com

Harvey Weinstein responded to Angelina Jolie’s allegations via spokesman and described them as “outrageously wrong”.

According to her own statement, superstar Angelina Jolie (46) is one of the numerous victims of the convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein (69). In a new interview with The Guardian, Jolie told of an incident early in her career in which she had to “escape” Weinstein. The answer from the spokesman for the fallen film mogul was not long in coming. In a statement that the US website “TMZ” has, Jolie is accused of lying – to sell her new book.




Literally it says according to “TMZ”: “For me it is very clear that this should serve to boost the sales of Angie’s book. There was neither an assault nor an attempt at assault. This is outrageously wrong and clickbait advertising. You are Angelina Jolie. I am sure that every man and woman in the world is interested in you. “

Quarrel with Brad Pitt

In the interview last Saturday (September 4th), Jolie advertises her new book “Know Your Rights”, which also addresses the Weinstein incident. As a 21-year-old Jolie was part of the cast of the comedy “Live and Love in LA”, which was produced by Weinstein. The attack is said to have taken place there.

Many years later there was an argument with her ex-husband Brad Pitt (57) because of Weinstein. Despite the experiences of his fiancée at the time, he is said to have spoken out in favor of Weinstein as a producer for his film “Killing Them Softly” (2012). “We argued about that,” said Jolie. “Of course that hurt.”

