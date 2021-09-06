The secrets of Batman
‘Batman’ high-flyer Christian Bale will be 47 on January 30, 2021. To celebrate him properly, we rummaged through the archives and gathered ten facts about the actor that only real fans know – from his ‘Titanic’ duel with Leonardo DiCapril to his first acting role in a fabric softener commercial. Click through and impress your friends on the next quiz evening with your Christian Bale knowledge …
Bale became the first non-American to play batman
When Christian Bale slipped into Batman costume in The Dark Knight trilogy, he was in a league with stars like George Clooney, Michael Keaton and Adam West. But what set him apart from the others was his passport. Although Christian Bale was neither American nor – at the time – particularly well-known, the producers preferred him to Jake Gyllenhaal.
He beat 4,000 children in his first casting
Christian Bale made his film debut in 1987 in the Steven Spielberg flick ‘Das Reich der Sonne’ – and outdid 4,000 other children at the casting as a 12-year-old. The lead role in the film paved his way in Hollywood and marked the start of his more than three decades long career.
Leo DiCaprio snatched the ‘Titanic’ job away from him
When James Cameron was looking for a leading actor for ‘Titanic’ in 1996, Christian Bale was at the top of his wish list. But with Kate Winslet a British actress was already engaged and the production team feared that two European stars would fail the American audience. Bad luck for Bale, luck for Leonardo DiCaprio, who became a teen star in his place. With ‘American Psycho’ the game almost repeated itself. Shortly before shooting started, the producers had doubts whether Christian Bale was actually prominent enough to lure viewers to the cinema. Again DiCaprio was in conversation, but he preferred to shoot ‘The Beach’ instead. Next on the list was Ewan McGregor, but he also waved it off and so in the end Christian Bale came to the train.
Nobody can lose weight and gain weight faster
No actor has slimmed down and gained weight for film roles more than Christian Bale. In 2004 he played a man in ‘Der Maschinist’ who suffered from severe sleep disorders and paranoia and lost 28 kilograms within four months. Bale’s diet secret: “Water, coffee and an apple a day, with an occasional sip of whiskey”. As if that wasn’t extreme enough, the Hollywood star had to put on weight again overnight for ‘Batman’. Until shortly before shooting started, he brought 45 additional kilograms onto the stage, but director Christopher Nolan found that too much. He made Bale lose nine kilograms again until he met his expectations as Bruce Wayne.
Bale was banned from drooling as a ‘Batman’
No joke, Christian Bale was banned from drooling on the ‘Batman’ set after a fist duel. “I was lying on the floor and spit came out of my mouth,” he told the British Esquire in 2014. “I said, ok, I have no control over it, I just got beaten up and that’s where it happens.” But co-star Michael Caine, who played Alfred Pennyworth, insisted that Batman “couldn’t drool”. Director Nolan saw it similarly and from now on Bale had to keep his mouth tightly closed.
He was involved in several motorcycle accidents
Christian Bale was a motorcyclist with heart and soul, but after several serious accidents he had to give up his love for fast engines. The actor revealed that he had a steel plate in his wrist, one made of titanium on the collarbone and 25 screws in his arms. “I have an incredible amount of metal in my body that holds it together,” said Bale. The Hollywood star even lost his fingertip once, but it was sewn back on. At the time, he was recovering from an arm injury he sustained while filming Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014).
Bale’s first acting role was in a commercial
In 1982, at the age of just eight, Christian Bale landed his first acting role in a commercial for the fabric softener ‘Lenor’. A year later he was promoting cereal on television.
Winona Ryder paired him up with his wife
When Christian Bale met his current wife Sibi Blažić, she was working as an assistant for Winona Ryder, with whom he had been friends since ‘Little Women’ (1994). Bale and Blažić were married in Las Vegas in 2000, have been happily married for 20 years and have two children. Bale’s wife was a former model and stunt driver and worked with him on the set of ‘The Dark Knight Rises’. “My wife chased me around town in ‘Batman’,” Bale said with a smile in a 2014 interview with The Wall Street Journal. “She drove one of the police cars. She can do all these stunts, I’m scared of her. I am afraid of my own wife. ”
His stepmother is Gloria Steinem
Christian Bale’s parents separated when he was 17 years old. His father David later married the feminist Gloria Steinem. Although she criticized Bale’s later hit film ‘American Psycho’ because of his outdated images of women, she still actively supported him on his way to the top.
Christian Bale likes to change accents in interviews
Anyone who only knows Christian Bale from his films could easily mistake him for an American. Because the Briton has completely dropped his accent on the screen. Things look different when the cameras are on a break. Then Bale speaks perfect Oxford English, even during interviews!
