Ghostbusters: Legacy – New launch date, so it was time for the sequel

If things get spooky again in the cinema, they are currently more likely to have parapsychologists like Ed and Lorraine Warren from the The conjuring-Franchise or you Insidious-Counterpart Elise Rainier on the speed dial list. But that could happen with the start of Jason Reitmans Ghostbusters: Legacy, which will open in German cinemas on November 18, 2021, a week later than last planned, will soon change.

Because here we not only expect a reunion with the original crew, the film also creates the basis for future adventures of the supernatural kind, led by a whole new generation of ghost hunters. And thereby acts it is about young stars like Finn Wolfhard Stranger Things or IT and Mckenna Grace Amityvillewho are rehearsing their debut as ghost hunters in the recently released trailer.

The ghost hunters are back

On the occasion, the entire old guard (minus the late Harold Ramis) comes to the fore to support their young successors and to provide the necessary tools. Because if Ghostbusters: Legacy has written one on the flag, then a possible dignified, true to the original baton handover in the interests of the fans.

The new film, a spiritual sequel to the original saga from the eighties, will honor the legendary characters of the original ghost hunters, embodied by Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray or Ernie Hudson, but at the same time pave the way for new characters who, according to Finn Wolfhard, also Have the potential for cult status: “You will see: For fans of the first hour, the film will be a very, very loyal continuation.”

And that’s especially due to him: Jason Reitman. Ivan Reitman, the creator of the Ghostbusters, was so proud of his son and his continuation that he cried when he did Ghostbusters: Legacy first saw. In a sense, the series remains in the family.

Directed by Ivan’s son Jason, who is the creator behind indie hits such as Up in the air or Juno made a name for himself and was there as a little offspring in the early eighties when his father captured the ghost hunters’ first appearance on film.

Ghost fun for the whole family

He just had to tell this story, says Reitman. “In the first 40 years of my life, it wasn’t about whether I would get married or have children, but rather whether I would one myself Ghostbusters-Film I’m going to shoot. And now I have – for a very simple reason: There was a story that I absolutely had to capture on film and tell. I wanted to make a film for my father and daughter. “









“Ghostbusters is one of those series that neither belongs to me nor to my father. Technically, the brand is owned by Sony, of course, but it is essentially owned by all of us. We wanted a film that brings a mystery, triggers laughs and whose title melody you can still hum along after going to the cinema. Simply an adventure that you can experience with your entire family. “

Despite all the nostalgia, the horror factor shouldn’t be neglected either. According to his own statement, he orients himself here closely to the original film. “When I at Ghostbusters then not only think about the funny moments, but also about the fact that he really scared me back then. It was my first contact with a horror movie. When I told Steven Spielberg that I Ghostbusters do, he suddenly said: ‘The ghost from the library – one of the top 10 scary moments of all time.’ And he’s right, ”says Reitman.

That’s what the new film is about

Ghostbusters: Legacy begins with a young family (consisting of Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things or IT, Mckenna Grace from Amityville: The Awakening, Spooky in Hill House) moves back to the country and learns more about who she really is – descendants of one of the original ghost hunters! The farm on which they pitch their tents actually belonged to none other than Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis).

“Now Trevor (Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Grace) have to decide whether they are really ready to accept their grandfather’s legacy and strap on the proton beam,” reveals director Jason Reitman. And you should do that as quickly as possible, because the tranquil Summerville is seething. A supernatural evil threatens to devour the entire small town and even shakes the earth. Only Trevor (Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Grace) – with the support of the old ghost hunters – can now help and avert the worst.

