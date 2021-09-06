Monday, September 6, 2021
George Clooney: Here he spends the summer with his family

By Sonia Gupta
Amal and George Clooney
The twins celebrate their fourth birthday on Lake Como

© i Images / imago images

La dolce vita! Amal and George Clooney jetted off to Italy for their children’s fourth birthday. The weekend will be celebrated in the luxury villa “Oleandra”.

The corona restrictions are decreasing, summer is approaching – and maybe you will make a detour to Italy during the holidays? If you are approaching Lake Como, you should keep your eyes open: George (60) and Amal Clooney (43) spend most of their summer here with their twins Ella and Alexander (both 3).

Summer vacation with an animal companion

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Clooney family traveled to Italy on the occasion of the twins’ fourth birthday (June 6, 2021). George and Amal Clooney have not paid a visit to their luxury villa “Oleandra” for two years, as an insider reveals to “E! News”. They want to do that now! “They brought their giant St. Bernard puppy, Rosie, with them. They will spend as much of the summer on Lake Como as they can,” reveals an eyewitness.




Hotspot Salzburg

The couple already have their personal interpreters with them: As George Clooney revealed on the US talk show with Jimmy Kimmel (53), Ella and Alexander speak Italian fluently – unlike their parents. “I don’t speak Italian, neither do my wife. It’s a terrible thing. We’ve given it a secret language,” joked the actor.

George Clooney: “It’s been a shitty year for everyone”

But the last few months have not been easy for his family either. “That was a shitty year for everyone,” Clooney told the Guardian last December. “It started badly and went badly all year … But I’m very lucky. I have a successful career in the end. I’ve managed to live in a house that has space. We can walk around outside “says the 60-year-old. But he is particularly worried about his son Alexander, who suffers from asthma. In Italy, the family should now recover from the past few months and recharge their batteries.

This article originally appeared on GALA.de.

Sources used: dailymail.co.uk, eonline.com, theguardian.com

aen

Sonia Gupta
