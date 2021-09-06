Monday, September 6, 2021
For his 18th birthday: Mark Wahlberg shares a photo of his daughter

By Vimal Kumar
Mark Wahlberg (50) can’t believe how quickly time flies! In 2009 the actor married his longtime girlfriend Rhea Durham, 43. The film producer had four children with the model, who were born between 2003 and 2010. The couple also gives insights into their everyday family life from time to time. Now her oldest child Ella celebrated his 18th birthday. On the occasion of this special day, Mark posted an old photo of himself and his then young daughter.

on Instagram the 50-year-old has now published the photographic memorabilia on which, as a young man, he held his first child in his arms. “Happy birthday, my Ella. 18 years old, how time flies. I’m so proud of you!”wrote mark to the photo. Under the snapshot, some celebrities such as Jeremy Renner (50), Mario Lopez (47) or Josh Richards (19) the birthday child. Then Ella thanked you for the sweet post with the words: “I love you, papa”

Ella’s mom also insisted on sharing some photos of the newly minted adults on her profile. The model celebrated his daughter in two contributions. “How can you be 18 ?! Happy birthday my sweet, smart, funny, lovely, kind […] Girl”, the 43-year-old wrote about a series of photos. Left under the post too mark one more comment. “My girl,” wrote the “Ted“Actors with a red heart.




Mark Wahlberg with his daughters Grace and Ella in January 2017
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham with their daughters Ella and Grace in November 2018
Rhea Durham, Mark Wahlberg and their daughter Ella Rae in November 2014


Vimal Kumar
