Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp wants to sell his impressive French village – again. He started experiments in 2015 and 2016. Now the village is to be offered again for the equivalent of around 46.5 million euros, reports Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

Depp bought the village, around 27 kilometers from Saint-Tropez, in 2001. At that time, he was still with the French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis. In 2012 the relationship broke up.

The village isn’t the only spectacular property that Johnny Depp has owned: it includes a penthouse in Los Angeles, a private island in the Bahamas, and a horse farm in Kentucky.