First photos: Mila Kunis on the film set of “Luckiest Girl Alive”

A first little foretaste of their latest film! Mila Kunis (38) is currently in New York shooting the new Netflix production. In the film, which is based on the book of the same name by Jessica Knoll, plays Mila at the side of Ratched-Actor Finn Wittrock. The cast also includes “Flashdance” stars Jennifer Beals and “White Lotus” actress Connie Britton (54). The native Ukrainian has now been spotted on the set of “Luckiest Girl Alive”.

Mila changed her outfit several times for the shoot. Ashton Kutcher’s wife (43) wore an elegant light blue dress for one scene and was holding a red umbrella in her hand. She was also together with her colleague Justine Lupe photographed. The two women were dressed in sporty outfits and ran through the city together. Justine is already known from series like “Mr. Mercedes” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“. Also the great chemistry between Mila and her co-star Finn Wittrock one could observe: They filmed a love scene in which they kissed on the streets of New York.

“Luckiest Girl Alive” is about Ani FaNelli (played by Mila Kunis) who witnessed a shootout at her school as a teenager. Now the director of a crime documentary wants to ask her about the shocking incident. Mila In addition to the main role, she also takes on the job of producer in the film.









advertisement

Mila Kunis on the set of “Luckiest Girl Alive” in New York

advertisement

Mila Kunis and Justine Lupe on the set of “Luckiest Girl Alive” in New York

advertisement

Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock on the set of “Luckiest Girl Alive” in New York

Vote show result



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz