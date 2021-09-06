Despite (t) the pandemic: New Marvel film “Shang-Chi” breaks cinema record

Like the well-informed magazine Deadline reported, on the first weekend in September, the new Marvel blockbuster “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” caused a financial sensation that made the health crisis almost forgotten.

Nevertheless, there is good news to report from time to time. Even during the pandemic, at least a few films achieved a strong and encouraging theatrical release: the horror film “A Quiet Place 2” grossed almost 300 million US dollars worldwide. If you consider that the predecessor pre-Corona landed at 340 million, that is definitely a strong result. “Godzilla vs. Kong” surprised with more than 460 million, even though the predecessor was moderately successful. Vin Diesel and Co. rushed to the top of the cinema charts with “Fast & Furious 9” just as reliably – the more than 700 million US dollars in box office earnings are so far unbeaten during this period. But does the throne wobble?

Since the spread of the coronavirus also increased sharply in western nations in spring 2020, cinema goers and even more cinema operators have nothing to laugh about. In this country, the projectors had to rest during extended lockdowns, in the course of which the owners have to complain about heavy losses in sales.

New Marvel blockbuster: “Shang-Chi” makes cinema history

Simu Liu in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. Disney







The cinema show of the first Asian-American Marvel superhero came on a particularly good weekend in the USA because it was long thanks to Labor Day. That and the general pulling power of the MCU, also internationally, resulted in massive earnings of around 140 million US dollars. The UK did particularly well, where director Destin Daniel Cretton’s film set a record during the pandemic.

In Hong Kong, the spectacular spectacle had the best start to September of all time. And when fans could go to the cinema again, then they wanted to see the blockbuster on the largest possible screen: At IMAX screenings, Marvel and Disney were able to book a new worldwide start record for the period around Labor Day. These results are not only remarkable against the background of the corona crisis, but also because the title has not yet appeared in many important markets. Above all not in China, which is now the second largest cinema market in the world, which certainly had something to do with a small change in the film. But also in large parts of Southeast Asia and Australia, people are still eagerly awaiting the release – in the latter country 70 percent of all cinemas are currently closed.

It remains to be seen how “Shang-Chi” will fare at the cash registers in the coming weeks. The film has also been shown in Germany since September 2, 2021. A direct analysis on the Disney + streaming service was not carried out for the time being, which certainly didn’t affect the numbers. Nonetheless, the film will very soon also appear there on a subscription basis. If you don’t have one yet, you can get one here for just 8.99 euros a month.