DAX strong at 15,900 at the start of the week, Bitcoin at 52,000 after News, BYD and Asia with a recovery rally

The plus signs from Asia were supportive. All major indices are trading in profit. As a representative, we have presented the BYD share here, which can come up with news about the establishment of business in India. What exactly is behind it?

Bitcoin is also strong. At the weekend, he jumped the 50,000 mark and is benefiting from the news that cryptocurrency is now an official means of payment in El Salvador and PayPal is still sticking to it. Can this be expanded even further?

Get well informed with TRADERS´ media GmbH and the LS Exchange through the trading day. Tomorrow we will start again at 8.30 a.m. with our livestream.









#Bitcoin #BYD #DAX #Finance #Shares

Risk warning: The analyzes, charts and tables are based on information which TRADERS´ media GmbH has developed and which we consider trustworthy. Although TRADERS´ media GmbH considers all information and sources to be reliable, no liability can be assumed for the correctness, completeness and topicality of the information contained. In particular, any liability is excluded for errors and inadvertently incorrect reproduction, in particular with regard to prices and other figures. TRADERS´ media GmbH assumes no obligation to correct any inaccurate, incomplete or outdated information. This document is for informational purposes only. Under no circumstances does it contain offers, requests or recommendations to buy or sell securities or other financial instruments. The information contained in this document does not constitute a “financial analysis” within the meaning of the German Securities Trading Act, nor does it meet the legal requirements to guarantee the impartiality of financial analysis and is not subject to any prohibition of trading prior to the publication of financial analyzes. In particular, they may differ from the analyzes of financial instruments and their issuers (research) published by TRADERS´ media GmbH. Before making any investment decision, you should consult your investment advisor. Foreign legal systems may contradict or restrict the distribution of this document. The copyright for all contributions lies with TRADERS´ media GmbH. All rights reserved. Reproduction only with the special permission of the company.

Associated securities: m week start strong at 15900, Bitcoin at 52000 according to News, BYD and Asia with a recovery rally