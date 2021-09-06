Crypto Market Report: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. on Monday | news

Forex in this article

The price of the digital currency Bitcoin is today at 51,759.68 US dollars. The previous day the rate was $ 51,750.58.

The Bitcoin Cash course has increased compared to the previous day. One Bitcoin Cash is currently worth $ 793.83. Yesterday the price was still at $ 762.37.



The Ethereum exchange rate drops to $ 3,945.25. The day before, this was $ 3,952.49.









The Litecoin course is cheaper compared to the previous day to 229.29 US dollars. There was still $ 231.45 on the price board.

The price of the digital currency Ripple is up at 1.379 US dollars today. The previous day the rate was 1.306 US dollars.

The Cardano course is sideways at 2.906 US dollars compared to the previous day’s level.

Today the Monero rate rose to $ 319.22. The Monero rate rose over the previous day’s level of 315.24 US dollars.

The IOTA course is stronger than the day before. An IOTA is currently worth $ 1.925. Yesterday the price was still at 1.803 US dollars.

The Verge price runs sideways at $ 0.0309 compared to the previous day’s level.

The Stellar price went up to $ 0.4132. The price had been at $ 0.3973 the day before.

The NEM price was quoted at $ 0.2409 on Monday. The day before, the NEM was worth $ 0.2431. The NEM thus continues its sideways movement.

Dash fell to $ 262.75 after trading at $ 263.67 the previous day.

The NEO price rose to 65.78 US dollars today, while it was traded at 65.39 dollars the previous day.

