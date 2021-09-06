Cardi B: The rapper has become a mother again

Cardi B and Offset have become parents again. The rapper announced this with the help of a cute snapshot on Instagram.

Cardi B (28, “I Like It”) and her husband Offset (29) became parents for the second time on Saturday (September 4th). The US rapper announced on Monday (September 6th) on Instagram.

In addition to a cute photo in which she holds her newborn baby in her arms and looks at it lovingly together with Offset, Cardi B simply wrote the baby’s date of birth: “9/4/21”. She also added a blue heart emoji to her post. However, the 28-year-old left it open whether this was an indication of the gender of her second child.









Spectacular announcement of pregnancy



The musician had impressively confirmed that she and her 29-year-old husband are expecting their second child at the end of June when she performed together with her husband and the Migos group at the BET Awards. At the award ceremony, she came on stage in a black bodysuit adorned with rhinestones, which was transparent on the stomach – and which revealed her baby bump.

At the same time, the “I Like It” interpreter announced the happy news via social media – with a photo on Instagram showing her naked in a sideways pose. Her chest and stomach are covered with white paint, her hands clasp the baby bump. Your simple comment on the telling picture: “No. 2!”

Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, as Cardi B was born, and Kiari Kendrell Cephus, Offset’s maiden name, have been married since 2017. Daughter Kulture Kiari (3) was born in the summer of 2018. Offset is also the father of daughter Kalea (6) and sons Kody (6) and Jordan (11). The three children come from previous relationships.

