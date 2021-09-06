Monday, September 6, 2021
Cardi B paid a million for the «WAP» music video

By Arjun Sethi
This music video is said to have cost singer Cardi B a million dollars.

the essentials in brief

  • Cardi B is said to have paid a million dollars for her music video for “WAP”.
  • First, she shared how much the video for her debut single in 2017 cost.

Cardi B has claimed that the music video for “WAP” is said to have cost a million dollars. The promo for Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s explicit 2020 hit is said to have had a proud price. The video shows the singers in a mansion with real queues with other stars like Kylie Jenner and Normani.




Cardi revealed on Twitter with a wink that the amount should amount to one million dollars, about 820,000 euros.

Cardi B already paid $ 900,000 for “Please Me”

First, the “Press” rapper announced that the video for her 2017 major label debut single “Bodak Yellow” cost 15,000 US dollars. She tweeted:

“Fun fact: ‘Bodak Yellow’ music video cost me $ 15 thousand. I was in Dubai and I said, ‘I have to have a videographer here.’ BOOM BOOM BANG! You know the rest. “

A follower then replied: “Girl, that’s a lot.” However, 28-year-old Cardi B reacted with amusement and shared what her other music videos cost. She wrote back: “No honey, ‘Money’ cost $ 400,000, ‘Please Me’ cost $ 900,000 and ‘Wap’ cost a million.”

