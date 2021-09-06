Monday, September 6, 2021
Camila Cabello: Modern ‘Cinderella’ was needed

By Arjun Sethi
Camila – who starred alongside Idina Menzel, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan in the film – told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “This Cinderella is not waiting for someone to save it. It’s ambitious, empowered, and there are no bad people in it, just people struggling with their own trauma and history. Many of the older fairy tales are written by men, so they give an outdated perspective on a story in which a woman is a protagonist. This is a necessary 2021 version of a fairy tale. “




Camila previously admitted that she found it scary to wear a lot less makeup than usual in ‘Cinderella’. The singer, who makes her acting debut in the new film, said, “Acting in a movie is so much rawer and unfiltered as if I were doing a performance on television. First, there’s a lot less makeup, which I found scary at first, and I think there’s a big surrender that comes with movies like completely trusting the director. It’s different from music, which is a bit more rigid and controlled and where you present yourself in that way. “

BANG Showbiz


