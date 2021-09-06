Buyer snatches his dream home in Provence

Nice – George Clooney dreams of a chic country house in Provence, but it may not work out after all: The property in Brignoles in the south of France is said to have already been sold, as the lawyer of another interested party said on Monday evening, according to judicial information. His client has therefore paid six million euros for the property Clooney wanted.

The dispute concerns the 160 hectare Domaine du Canadel, which includes an 18th century country house, a pond, a swimming pool and vineyards. The city council of Brignoles announced last Thursday, just in time for Clooney’s 60th birthday, that the Hollywood star wanted to purchase the property. According to the regional newspaper Var-Matin, the star has already signed the purchase agreement.









The previous owners of the Domaine du Canadel are an elderly Australian couple who live in Monaco. The property had been offered for sale a few years ago. According to the attorney, Clooney’s rival had reached an agreement with the owners in August to purchase the property. Later, however, they would have asked for 6.2 million euros – 200,000 euros more than agreed – and then canceled the sale.

In contrast, the first interested party went to court. As long as this dispute is not resolved, there is “uncertainty about the property,” said lawyer Guy Azzari. According to him, the process could take one to four years.