BRZRKR | Anime adaptation of the comic by Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt | Netflix

Netflix grabs the license of “BRZRKR” and plans an anime spin-off! May 06, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. The anime adaptation “BRZRKR” by Keanu Reeves gives you an insight into other facets of the comic universe. The start date, trailer and information about the plot can be found in the episode guide.

In “BRZRKR” B fights as an immortal warrior in various battles for over 80,000 years (source: © BOOM! Studios)

Streaming provider Netflix not only secures the rights for a real film version of Keanu Reeves’ comic “BRZRKR”.

The streaming giant also announced an anime spin-off based on the epic saga of the immortal warrior.

The series adaptation will focus on other elements of the “BRZRKR” universe and expand them.

The streaming provider Netflix has struck well and is planning both a live action film and an anime spin-off of the comic “BRZRKR”.

When does it start? Trailer production plot

The comic gained a lot of attention because “The Matrix” star Keanu Reeves and New York Times bestselling author Matt Kindt not only created the idea and story. Reeves had himself captured on paper by Marvel artists Ron Garney and Bill Crabtree as the unmistakable hero of the story. So the immortal warrior B is cut out of the actor’s face.

When can you expect “BRZRKR”?



Since there is not much information about the real film or the anime of “BRZRKR”, one can only speculate about the start date of the series. A release in 2021 is certainly possible, but rather unlikely. As a spin-off, the anime will expand further elements of the universe, so a completed template is not absolutely necessary. But rather do the math not before the beginning of 2022 with the serial adaptation.

Is there already a trailer for “BRZRKR”?



So far, little is known about the anime adaptation of “BRZRKR”. So there is currently no moving image material for the series. The official comic trailer, which conveys the atmosphere of the paper template well, offers you a first stylistic impression. Visually, the anime will certainly be based on the comic, but possibly develop its own style.









External content

from Youtube At this point you will find a Video from Youtube, which complements the article. You can have this displayed with one click. I consent to external content being displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms. More on this in our privacy policy.

? The big anime quiz What is NOT Naruto’s specialty?

BRZRKR: production



It is not yet known which animation studio will take over the production. In addition to Keanu Reeves himself, Ross Richie and Stephen Christy from BOOM! Studios and Stephen Hamel (“John Wick”) as producers. Adam Yoelin, also from BOOM! Studios.

Not only will you see Keanu Reeves in the lead role of the Netflix film. Also in the anime, the actor protagonist B will lend his voice. Some of those involved in the film could possibly also return for the implementation of the anime, as this is certainly also in close cooperation with BOOM! Studios will emerge.

What is “BRZRKR” about?



The anime for “BRZRKR” promises to explore some sides of the universe that comics and films have not yet explored. So you can look forward to some new stories about the immortal warrior. The warrior, named only B, is half mortal and the other half a god.

B has been fighting in various wars for over 80,000 years and cannot escape the violence, losses and suffering on the battlefields. Now the immortal is waging battles for the US government that no one else can be sent to. In return, the government investigates the reasons for his immortality. B hopes for a way out of his situation and his immortality.

Rate BRZRKR genre Animation, Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy First broadcast December 31, 2021 First broadcast in Germany December 31, 2021 Other sources