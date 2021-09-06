Bitcoin, XRP and Polkadot increases

The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies amounts to 2427 billion US dollars, of which Bitcoin claims a market share of 40 percent. The trading volume in the past 24 hours was $ 142 billion. The market was up 2 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin price climbs 3.6 percent. The price is trading at $ 51,630.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, greed is current market sentiment.

Market Cap: $ 971.06 billion (+ 3.63%)

24h trading volume: $ 31,268 million (-30.29%)

24h High: $ 51,871.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum



With a change of 1.15 percent, the Ethereum price redefines the word sideways. The current rate is $ 3,914.29.

Market Cap: $ 459.61 billion (+ 1.21%)

24h trading volume: 19,774 million US dollars (-35.78%)

24h high: $ 3,973.06

24h low: US dollars

Cardano



The Cardano course stepped on the spot. The course changed by just 0.49 percent. The price of Cardano is currently at 2.89 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 92.67 billion (+ 0.64%)

24h trading volume: 3,206 million US dollars (-19.64%)

24h high: $ 2.95

24h low: US dollars

Binance Coin



In a sideways movement, the Binance Coin price remained stuck at 1.01 percent. That translates into a rate of $ 498.99.

Market Cap: $ 77.11 billion (+ 1.01%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,748 million (-16.47%)

24h high: $ 507.34

24-hour low: US dollars

Tether



The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.09 percent. The rate is currently at USD 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 67.17 billion (+ 0.26%)

24h trading volume: $ 67,552 million (-16.94%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course









XRP



The XRP price performed well yesterday and can boast a price increase of 5.77 percent. The current rate is $ 1.32.

Market Cap: $ 61.5 billion (+ 5.8%)

24h trading volume: 4,342 million US dollars (-33.87%)

24h high: $ 1.33

24h low: US dollars

Solana



Hardly anything happened on the Solana course: The course remained almost constant and only changed by -0.51 percent. Solana stands at a rate of 140.70 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 40.92 billion (-0.57%)

24-hour trading volume: $ 2,520 million (-24.95%)

24h high: $ 143.76

24h low: US dollars

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin course was able to gain 3.62 percentage points in the last 24 hours. The Dogecoin price this morning is $ 0.31.

Market Cap: $ 40.72 billion (+ 3.62%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,143 million (-17.21%)

24h high: $ 0.32

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot



The Polkadot rate is up 5.37 percent since yesterday. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 34.07 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 34.98 billion (+ 5.46%)

24h trading volume: 1.286 million US dollars (-44%)

24h high: $ 34.59

24-hour low: US dollars

USD Coin



The USD coin price moved sideways by just -0.15 percent over the past 24 hours. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 27.79 billion (+ 0.26%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,792 million (-35.38%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24-hour low: US dollars

Top 5

Quant course : $ 370.49 ( 57.17 %)

: $ 370.49 ( %) Filecoin course : $ 116.20 ( 23.61 %)

: $ 116.20 ( %) Fantom course : $ 1.26 ( 20.38 %)

: $ 1.26 ( %) OMG Network course : $ 8.58 ( 17.89 %)

: $ 8.58 ( %) Chainlink course: $ 33.35 ( 11.11 %)

Flop 5

Celsius Network course : $ 6.27 ( -1.34 %)

: $ 6.27 ( %) IOST course : $ 0.06 ( -1.61 %)

: $ 0.06 ( %) Waves course : $ 29.35 ( -2.86 %)

: $ 29.35 ( %) IOTA course : $ 1.77 ( -4.09 %)

: $ 1.77 ( %) Polygon course: $ 1.68 ( -4.75 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 6, 2021 at 7:02 am.