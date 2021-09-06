Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. on Monday | 09/06/21

The price of the digital currency Bitcoin is today at 51,759.68 US dollars. The day before, the exchange rate was US $ 51,750.58.

The Bitcoin Cash course has increased compared to the previous day. One Bitcoin Cash is currently worth $ 793.83. Yesterday the price was still at $ 762.37.

Buying Bitcoin is quite complicated and time-consuming.

The Ethereum exchange rate fell to 3,945.25 US dollars. The day before, there were 3,952.49 dollars to book here.

The Litecoin course is cheaper compared to the previous day to 229.29 US dollars. There was still $ 231.45 on the price board.

The price of the digital currency Ripple is up at 1.379 US dollars today. The previous day the rate was 1.306 US dollars.









The Cardano price is trading sideways at $ 2.906 from the previous day’s level.

Today the Monero rate rose to $ 319.22. The Monero rate rose over the previous day’s level of 315.24 US dollars.

The IOTA course is stronger than the day before. An IOTA is currently worth $ 1.925. Yesterday the price was still at 1.803 US dollars.

The Verge price is trading sideways at $ 0.0309 from the previous day’s level.

The Stellar price went up to $ 0.4132. The price had been at $ 0.3973 the day before.

The NEM price was quoted at $ 0.2409 on Monday. The day before, the NEM was worth $ 0.2431. The NEM thus continues its sideways movement.

Dash fell to $ 262.75 after trading at $ 263.67 the previous day.

The NEO rate rose to $ 65.78 today, compared to the previous day at $ 65.39.

