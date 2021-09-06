Bitcoin cracks key resistance – all-time high is approaching

Bitcoin regained the $ 50,000 mark at the weekend and has now clearly left it behind. This is an important signal not only from a psychological point of view, but also from a technical chart.

After Bitcoin had struggled with the 50,000 mark for a long time on Saturday, it was finally able to overcome it in the course of the day on Sunday. In the evening he went a step further and broke through the horizontal resistance zone between 50,000 and 51,000 dollars in one go. At $ 51,919, a Bitcoin on Monday night temporarily cost as much as it has not for almost four months.

The digital reserve currency also stood out positively on Monday morning. On a 24-hour perspective, it is four percent higher at around $ 51,800 – and thus performs slightly better than the overall crypto market, which is increasing by a good three percent.

If the breakout above the chart technical key resistance proves to be sustainable, it should give the upward movement of Bitcoin new dynamism. In addition, from a market psychological point of view, it is a milestone that can additionally fuel the interest and trust of investors. At the current level, the price is still a good 25 percent separate from the previous all-time high of around $ 64,900.









DER AKTIONÄR trusts Bitcoin even more in the long term and is betting on a continuation of the rally with a new note in the AKTIONÄR depot – more on this in the current issue (36/21). The buy recommendation for the coin as a speculative deposit addition continues to apply.

Photo: Börsenmedien AG