Binance Coin Price Forecast as Binance is under heavy pressure

Binance Coin (BNB / USD) is trading near its highest level since May 19, although Binance is under increasing scrutiny by regulators. The coin is trading at $ 500, which is about 140% above its low in June of this year.

Binance challenges are increasing

Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. According to CoinMarketCap, the exchange volume has increased more than 20% to more than $ 33 billion in the past 24 hours. Coinbase is by far in second place and has processed cryptocurrencies worth more than $ 4.9 billion.

This trend ignores the significant challenges Binance is facing. In recent months, more and more regulators have warned about Binance and the risks it poses. The last regulatory body to warn of Binance was the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The regulator asked the company to cease operations in the country.

Other leading regulators who have warned about Binance come from the Netherlands, the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US) and South Africa. The main concern is that Binance will operate in these countries without the required permits.

Also, the company does not have a head office, which makes it difficult for customers to file a complaint. The company is trying to address some of these concerns. For example, in the United States it has set up an independent regulated company called Binance.us. This exchange was trading nearly $ 1 billion in the last 24 hours.

The price of the Binance Coin has increased due to the strong demand for Binance products. At the same time, the DeFi and NFT areas, in which the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network is involved, have developed relatively well.

The NBB’s biggest concern, however, is that competition among the “Ethereum killers” is increasing, with projects like Solana and Avalanche receiving a lot of attention.









Binance Coin Price Prediction

The daily chart shows that the BNB price has been in a strong uptrend in the past few weeks. It moved slightly above the upper side of the triangle pattern shown in black. It has also risen above the 25- and 50-day moving averages and formed an upward flag. It is noteworthy that the coin is around 40% below its all-time high.

Hence, there is a likelihood that the coin will continue its uptrend as investors target the all-time high. This forecast will be invalid if the price drops below the key support at $ 400.